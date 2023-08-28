Voyager 2023 media awards

Election 2023: $4 billion policy bonfire - Grant Robertson lays field of landmines for Nicola Willis - Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
6 mins to read
Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet press conference

OPINION

If Nicola Willis tumbles into a “fiscal hole” this election, Grant Robertson might have had a hand in digging it for her.

On Monday, Robertson announced he’d found about $3b in savings He also made the surprising decision to trim his operating allowance - which is “new Budget money” in the Treasury argot - for the 2025 and 2026 Budget by $250m and $500m respectively ($1b over the forecast period).

