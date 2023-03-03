Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Christopher Luxon tries to regain the narrative after two false starts

Thomas Coughlan
By
8 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon will seek to reclaim the narrative this week. Photo / Jed Bradley

National leader Christopher Luxon will seek to reclaim the narrative this week. Photo / Jed Bradley

OPINION:

Over the 2021-22 summer break, National Party leader Christopher Luxon, barely a month into the job, invited his “kitchen cabinet” to his Onetangi holiday home for a strategy session.

Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics