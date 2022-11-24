Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Thomas Coughlan: Changing the voting age a worthy idea, but MPs should be careful

Thomas Coughlan
By
6 mins to read
Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler, centre, with, from left, Anika Green, Ella Flavell, Caitlin Taylor and Lily Lewis at the Supreme Court in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler, centre, with, from left, Anika Green, Ella Flavell, Caitlin Taylor and Lily Lewis at the Supreme Court in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Talk with anyone for long enough about New Zealand’s constitutional arrangements and they’ll eventually quote Sir Geoffrey Palmer’s famous line that our Parliament makes “the fastest law in the west”.

The remark refers to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics