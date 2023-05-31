Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Budget assumes decade of relative austerity

Thomas Coughlan
By
7 mins to read
Join Thomas Coughlan as he provides a summary of all you need to know from the governments budget announcement 2023. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

The Government’s ability to bring inflation down, bring the books back to surplus and stick to its debt rule relies on a decade of implausibly austere Budgets, Treasury forecasts show.

Treasury and the Reserve

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics