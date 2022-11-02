Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Biggest Budget decision coming next month

Thomas Coughlan
By
9 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson had good news to announce yesterday, but he faces difficult choices at the Budget. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson had good news to announce yesterday, but he faces difficult choices at the Budget. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

You'll hear a lot about Grant Robertson's election year Budget next year.

A Budget is one of the incumbent government's key advantages in election year: monopolising months of attention on delivery and policy as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics