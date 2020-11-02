Tauranga's Jan Tinetti and East Coast MP Kiri Allan promoted into Cabinet

Tauranga-based Labour MP Jan Tinetti on election night. Photo / File

Newly promoted minister Jan Tinetti says it is an "honour" to have been elevated to a Cabinet position in the Labour Government.

Tinetti, a Tauranga-based MP, has been promoted to Cabinet with three ministerial roles including being Minister for Women, Internal Affairs Minister and Associate Education Minister.

She was one of seven ministers to hold portfolios for the first time, and one of two from the Bay of Plenty, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

East Coast MP Kiri Allan is also stepping into the Cabinet as Conservation Minister, Emergency Management Minister, Associate Environment Minister and Associate Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister.

Tinetti was found speechless for the first time in her life after her new appointments were revealed, she told NZME.

"I was willing to take on any role the Prime Minister thought I was capable of doing and whatever she gave me I would have been incredibly honoured.

"I think it's going to take me a little bit to get my head around because I will do what people want me to do and to think they've got that much trust and faith in my ability is again an honour, so I'm absolutely delighted."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern naming her new Cabinet line-up at her press conference on Monday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It is Tinetti's second term in Government after moving into politics from the education sector.

She was the principal of Merivale School, Tauranga's sole decile 1 school. Throughout her career in education, she advocated at a national level for equal educational opportunities.

"Having that ministerial responsibility [as Associate Education Minister] is a real privilege, it seems to be a natural progression in my career.

"Internal affairs is a very complex role but its an exciting area, in fact, it's so diverse and that's what I'm looking forward to."

As Women's Minister, Tinetti will be ensuring equality for women around pay and opportunities, and bringing issues that affect women to the fore.

In the previous coalition Government, Tinetti was the deputy chairwoman of the Education and Workforce Select Committee.

In December last year, Tinetti was given the "all clear" from her surgeon and oncologist after treatment for breast cancer that was discovered in September that year through a mammogram.

Kiri Allan, Labour MP for East Coast. Photo / File

Allan believed she had the assets fit for the ministerial roles and said she was not nervous about the new adventure that was about to start.

When making the announcement, Ardern said, "Kiri brings with her a huge energy, talent and background in law and huge enthusiasm for environmental issues."

Allan has a background and a strong interest in environmental law.

"Nearly 40 per cent of New Zealand's land is in the DoC [Department of Conservation] estate. That's an incredible privilege to be able to work alongside and with those people that protect our taonga, or taiao [environment]," Allan said.

Allan hoped to enhance the relationship between Māori and conservation and environment stakeholders in her term, and believed there was a growing component of hapū, whānau and iwi entering into relationships with the Crown that tie into Treaty provisions which are entrenched in conservation law.

Kiri Allan and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / File

She also noted she had "learnt skills on the job" for her roll in emergency management due to the Whakaari/White Island explosion and the Edgecumbe floods of March 2017.

After one term as a Labour list MP in the East Coast, Allan won the seat and rounded out the preliminary polls with a 4646 lead over National's Tania Tapsell. The Labour Party also brought home 49.3 per cent of the party vote against National's 28.2 per cent.

Allan has the duty of representing the second-largest electorates in the country and now ministerial responsibilities - but she sees that as simply delivering on her promise to her people.

"I see this as elevating my ability to advocate for our region collectively. People in my electorate know me and that I work hard for us, and that doesn't change at all."