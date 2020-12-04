Website of the Year

Tauranga city councillors hit back at minister's intention to replace them with a commission

7 minutes to read

Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times
By: and

"An early Christmas present" to ratepayers, a reason to "pop open the Champagne" - or an "absolutely poor decision" and an "extraordinary mistake".

These are the diverging views on Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta's announcement

