Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tāmaki Makaurau byelection: A day on the campaign trail with Peeni Henare

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Labour MP Peeni Henare gets out and about as part of his campaigning for the Tāmaki Makaurau byelection next month. Photo / Julia Gabel

Labour MP Peeni Henare gets out and about as part of his campaigning for the Tāmaki Makaurau byelection next month. Photo / Julia Gabel

Peeni Henare puts his headphones on a few hours before he is set to do a political debate. He does not want anyone to talk to him as he tries to get in the zone.

Henare has had a few debates recently as he tries to convince Aucklanders on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save