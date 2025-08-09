Who is Peeni Henare? Labour MP says byelection is his ‘redemption’ journey

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Who is Peeni Henare? Labour MP says byelection is his ‘redemption’ journey
Labour MP and Tāmaki Makaurau candidate Peeni Henare says he is ready to “empty the tank” and go all out to win the seat back. Photo / Mark Mitchell

After a “heartbreaking” defeat in 2023 by 42 votes, Labour MP Peeni Henare is ready to contest the Auckland Māori seat of Tāmaki Makaurau again. A byelection is being held next month following the death of Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp. It will be a two-horse race between

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save