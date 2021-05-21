Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of the Collins Gang

3 minutes to read
Mullet Bishop told the gang he'd raided territory owned by the Ardern Gang, and inflicted some pretty serious damage. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mullet Bishop told the gang he'd raided territory owned by the Ardern Gang, and inflicted some pretty serious damage. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

MONDAY

The saloon was quiet except for the drilling in the wall.

Whitey Collins, leader of the Collins Gang, nursed a drink at one end of the bar.

"Something funny's goin' on," she thought

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.