“It’s pretty basic and I appreciate whether it’s around haka or individuals walking up to other individuals in the Parliament and going off at them; that’s not acceptable behaviour.”
Act leader David Seymour said he would support tougher sanctions for people disrupting Parliament.
“I think Te Pāti Māori’s behaviour has presented a very specific challenge. It is people who are actually quite proud to undermine the mana of Parliament.
“People who say you have to follow tikanga aren’t prepared to follow it here. In fact, they think their supporters will back them more if they behave dishonourably within the House because their objective is to discredit the Parliament and they openly say they’d like to set up another parliament.”
“The Parliament needs a way, I think, of disciplining people who are directly trying to undermine the Parliament. How you could do that: more direct, longer penalties, suppressing their ability to share that kind of information or impression.
“For a long time, Parliament’s worked on the basis that people are really proud to be a part of it and feel ashamed to undermine its procedures. We don’t really have rules to take on people who are proud of undermining Parliament.”
Speaking today, Jones said Te Pāti Māori were practising “TikTok culture”, adding they weren’t the only purveyors of Māori culture.
“I think the standing orders need to be given a dose of robustness. It’s important that we deter Parliamentarians from bringing the House into disrepute.
“I don’t think it’s fair to say that the House hates haka, but when haka overwhelms voting and the traditions and conventions of how you ought to be a Parliamentarian during voting then I think haka should play second fiddle.”
