Parliament’s Speaker Adrian Rurawhe will make a second statement on Meka Whaitiri’s status as an MP when the House begins sitting at 2pm today.

It will clarify how Whaitiri has avoided being booted from Parliament by resigning from Labour, which in many circumstances would have triggered the parts of the Waka Jumping rule that would cost her her seat.

Whaitiri quit the Labour Party on Wednesday in favour of Te Pāti Māori - saying she had “officially notified the Speaker that I have resigned from the New Zealand Labour Party and have joined Te Pāti Māori effective immediately”.

Under the Waka Jumping legislation, MPs who notify the Speaker they have quit their party are ejected from Parliament. Whaitiri’s wording implied this is what she had done.

However, before Question Time on Wednesday, Rurawhe detailed a different version of events, saying that Whaitiri would sit as an independent MP.

He said that “some very specific events that need to happen” for Whaitiri to have triggered the Waka Jumping law.

Rurawhe said Whaitiri had not notified him of her leaving the Labour Party in such a way that would trigger the law. Instead, she had only told him that “her proxy vote is not with the Labour Party”.

In Rurawhe’s book, that meant “she is regarded as an independent member of Parliament”, rather than being booted from Parliament completely.

Rurawhe’s version of events puzzled MPs and led them debating the events for more than 20 minutes, before Rurawhe called an end to matters.

“For parliamentary purposes, the Hon Meka Whaitiri being an independent MP is a determination under Standing Orders. She has not told me that she is an independent MP, but for the purposes of Parliament, I have notified the House that she has asked me and informed me that she has withdrawn her proxy from the Labour Party and she wishes to sit somewhere else. That’s it,” he said.

But that was not enough for National and Act, who wanted further clarity and are keen for Rurawhe to release correspondence with Whaitiri.

1 News also reported on Wednesday night that another letter had been sent to the Speaker and it may have been withdrawn.







