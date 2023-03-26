Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

‘Significant impact’: MSD dental grants near $15m in first three months of policy

Michael Neilson
By
6 mins to read
Government dental grants for people on low incomes and benefits have skyrocketed since the cap was raised from $300 to $1000. Photo / 123rf

Government dental grants for people on low incomes and benefits have skyrocketed since the cap was raised from $300 to $1000. Photo / 123rf

Demand for dental work has skyrocketed since the Government rose the grant cap from $300 to $1000 for people on low incomes and benefits with nearly $15 million paid out in three months.

Dental experts

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics