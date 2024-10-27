Foreign Minister Winston Peters attending the Pacific Islands Forum opening ceremony with adviser Michael Appleton in Tonga. Photo / Adam Pearse
Official data reveals New Zealand’s aid spending is forecast to drop year-on-year for the first time in eight years – from $1.201 billion in 2023/24, to $1.103b in the current financial year.
It’s still higher than every other year over the past decade, but Oxfam Aotearoa is concerned it shows climate finance funding has peaked, while Labour warns a decline in foreign aid could impact New Zealand’s strategic interests.
Oxfam Aotearoa climate justice lead Nick Henry says without a continuation of the climate finance funding (due to run out at the end of next year), essential support for climate adaptation in the Pacific can’t progress at the level needed.
Labour’s David Parker says aid for the Pacific is important for New Zealand’s strategic interests, and the millions less available to spend “will have a detrimental affect compared to what otherwise would have been the case.”
According to data provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a year-on-year decline in aid spending goes against the overall trend, which has increased in nine out of the past 10 years – and significantly so, over the past three years.
But MFAT says aid funding should be compared between three-year periods, as expenditure typically ramps up towards the third year - causing spending to look uneven over a period of time.
The total IDC budget for the three-year period beginning July 1, 2024 is $2.910b, compared to just over $3b in the 2021-2024 triennium, an average of $1b each year.
“Recognising the fiscal constraints facing the New Zealand Government at this time, the budget includes a reduction of $7.6m per annum,” the MFAT spokesperson said.
The fund was designed to support other countries’ efforts to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change impacts – with at least half to go towards the Pacific region, and at least half for climate adaptation.
Henry says the climate finance investment contributed to a significant, and welcome, ramping up of aid funding since 2021.
“As the climate finance commitment starts to run out, we will see an impact on declining support for the Pacific, unless that commitment is renewed.”
“And what we’re now seeing is the uncertainty of what’s going to happen after 2025.
“It’s already having an impact because without long-term certainty of climate finance the programmes can’t be planned ahead, and we’re seeing a ramping down matching the ramping up we had after 2021.”
“Amongst other things, it makes it less likely that they will throw their lot in with others.”
Responses to Official Information Act requests show Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has also approved sub-allocations for IDC funding, with the Pacific receiving 60% of expenditure.
The MFAT spokeperson said the Government was committed to its ambition to support the resilience, security and prosperity of the Pacific.
“Our intention is to take a more strategic approach to working with other donors in the Pacific region, looking to harmonise and leverage investment wherever possible in support of shared Pacific priorities.”