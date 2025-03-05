Education Minister Erica Stanford explaining why she hasn't yet met with David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Education Minister on Wednesday afternoon told media the meeting had been scheduled for this evening “but our diaries didn’t quite work out”.

“But I have already heard from minister Seymour and he is looking forward to rescheduling the meeting,” Stanford said. “We had a scheduled meeting, didn’t happen, that’s what happens with diaries. They change, but we are going to meet.”

She said her diary was “packed from morning to night” and expected Seymour, a coalition partner leader, to be even busier. Stanford said they normally met or talked on the phone, when they could, on a range of issues.

When the Herald asked Stanford if the meeting was not a priority, she said: “You’d have to ask him.”

Seymour said the pair “would get to it”. He said he had “a lot of priorities” but the ministers had a very busy week.

“To be honest, I’m not sure the New Zealand public are up for a live blog of people’s diary organisation, but I can tell you, we will get to it in good time,” he said, adding he had been upfront about the programme and was working through issues.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But Labour’s Chris Hipkins said it was an urgent issue for the Government and ministers shouldn’t drag their feet.

“I think the idea that they are just dodging each other really will be very frustrating for those schools and those kids,” he said.

Hipkins said Seymour was answerable to Stanford as he was her associate. Seymour has repeatedly said he is working with the Prime Minister and keeping other ministers abreast of the developments.

Stanford said Seymour was an “extraordinarily competent minister” who “deeply cares about this issue and I know he’s working hard on it”.

Speaking on Tuesday, Seymour laid out a timeline for when issues would be fixed.

“I think the practical issues we’re facing now, it’s a matter of weeks. I expect to start Term 2 in tip-top shape.

“Can I just point out, there will always be [those] who criticise them, even when we get it right?”

He said more than 143,000 meals a day were sent out. The Act leader said he “had no intention” of passing over responsibilities for the scheme if the issues were not resolved by the next school term.

“Really, it is as simple as we have had a series of challenges. People said we couldn’t deliver on time. We’re now delivering on time 100% of the time. There are some complaints about some of the quality of the food. We’re working to overcome that. Where we get to in the end is delivering in full, on time, with the quality promise. I am actually pleased with the way it’s going.”

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub Press Gallery office.