Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

School lunch saga: marmite sandwiches and ‘girls doing the cooking’ as David Seymour, Christopher Luxon, Winston Peters debate school lunches

Claire Trevett
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Associate Education Minister David Seymour on the ongoing school lunches saga and his missed meeting with Education Minister Erica Stanford. Video / Mark Mitchell
Claire Trevett
Opinion by Claire Trevett
Claire Trevett is the New Zealand Herald’s Political Editor, based at Parliament in Wellington.
Learn more


Key facts:

On Tuesday morning, the marmite sandwich and apple solution to the school lunch crisis was deployed.

As the school lunches schemozzle entered its fifth week, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon released a solution: let them eat marmite sandwiches and an apple, just as he had for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics