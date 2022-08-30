National MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell was stood down from caucus pending an inquiry into allegations he was an aggressive bully while at university. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell was stood down from caucus pending an inquiry into allegations he was an aggressive bully while at university. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell is in "pretty good shape" according to friend and colleague Todd Muller.

Muller is the MP for the neighbouring Bay of Plenty electorate and has been watching out for Uffindell since he was stood down from caucus pending an inquiry into allegations he was an aggressive bully while at university and once pounded on a flatmate's door, screaming obscenities at her.

Uffindell has admitted he was a bully at school and was asked to leave King's College after beating a younger student.

Muller drove Uffindell back home from Wellington after he was stood down. He said he had been texting Uffindell "every second or third day".

"It's tough, as you'd all understand it would be tough to go through a process like this," Muller said.

Muller said any advice he gave to Uffindell would not be divulged publicly. He said Uffindell had not talked to him about resigning.

Muller said he had "visibility" on Uffindell because "I'm a fellow local MP and my office staff and his office staff talk regularly and they're receiving queries and resolving it as you'd expect they would do".

On Monday, National said the investigation into Uffindell would take longer than the initial two-week timeframe after the investigator, Maria Dew QC, requested more time.

Muller said he was supporting Uffindell "as a friend - and I continue to support him as a friend".

"I've known him for about three years now," he said.

Muller said he got to know Uffindell when he arrived back in New Zealand after living overseas.

"He put his hand up to help me in the campaign of 2020 ... which was a touch ropey and I needed all the support I could get in the Bay of Plenty," Muller said.

"He was a great supporter," he said.

Muller said Uffindell had not been shoulder tapped for the Bay of Plenty seat after Muller had announced he would be retiring - Muller subsequently changed his decision.

He said Uffindell had not been angling for his seat.

"That obviously was a pretty tough time for myself and the party was very supportive in fact both Sam and a number of the National Party constantly asked me to reconsider," Muller said.