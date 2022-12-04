Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Rookie MPs - the best from the class of 2020

Audrey Young
By
9 mins to read
The Labour newbies are at the back of the caucus photo taken at Parliament shortly after the 2020 election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Labour newbies are at the back of the caucus photo taken at Parliament shortly after the 2020 election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It is often said that Leader of the Opposition is the hardest job in politics but that is not quite true.

Being a new MP is a hard place from which to make an impact,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics