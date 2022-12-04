The Labour newbies are at the back of the caucus photo taken at Parliament shortly after the 2020 election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Labour newbies are at the back of the caucus photo taken at Parliament shortly after the 2020 election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It is often said that Leader of the Opposition is the hardest job in politics but that is not quite true.

Being a new MP is a hard place from which to make an impact, especially for Government MPs. Of the bumper crop of 42 new MPs in 2020, 23 were Labour, five were National, nine were from Act, three were from the Greens and two were from the Māori Party.

Backbench Government MPs are expected to let ministers make an impact and if they show an interest in an issue, are often given the dubious honour of asking patsy questions to the minister.

It is easier if the backbench MP has an electorate, or has a natural constituency, or has had a controversial bill drawn from the ballot. But it can be difficult for a first-term Government MP to make an impact without creating waves. Much of their work is done in select committees and/or within their own parties.

Act MP and deputy leader Brooke Van Velden has had a great two years in Parliament. She has seniority in her party and is responsible for some important policy areas and she has used the opportunity well.

With an understated determination, she has made an impact in Parliament and in her party, across a variety of issues, including foreign affairs and health, and is No 1 of the top 10 backbenchers from the class of 2020.

It should be noted that two MPs from the class of 2020 are so clearly outstanding, they are not being considered in today’s top 10 list.

Christopher Luxon had been an MP for only a year before he became National Party leader, and the current polling favourite to become the next prime minister.

He has had his moments and has large gaps in his political knowledge. But the fact that he was elected and has led National from dysfunction to a viable alternative is an extraordinary achievement.

Ayesha Verrall, an infectious diseases doctor, was appointed straight into the Cabinet and is already one of Jacinda Ardern’s best-performing ministers in Covid-19 Response and Associate Health.

But among the others, there are MPs who could easily become ministers next term, if not earlier.

Barbara Edmonds, the new MP for the Mana electorate, has impressed people from across the House although she had a head start, having been a non-political tax adviser to Judith Collins and Stuart Nash.

She chairs the finance and expenditure committee and in another show of confidence, has been made deputy chair of the 2023 campaign, as an understudy to seasoned operator Megan Woods.

North Shore MP Simon Watts does not immediately present as a political dynamo for National. He is not a great orator and doesn’t have charisma. But he inherited responsibility for Three Waters a year ago and has done an excellent job in prosecuting the issue.

Some other backbenchers who did not make the top 10 are worthy of mention, particularly Act’s Karen Chhour. She initially made an impact with an awful back story of rejection in her childhood when she was in the care of the state. It gives her special credibility when she critiques Oranga Tamariki and Minister Kelvin Davis, which she does very well.

Taieri MP Ingrid Leary deserves credit for taking over the job as co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, previously chaired by Louisa Wall.

And Whangarei’s Emily Henderson, Upper Harbour’s Vanushi Walters and Green MP Teanau Tuiono are very good contributors to House debates.

One of the class of 2020 who has made the greatest impact is Gaurav Sharma, the ex-Hamilton West ex-Labour MP. His resignation from Parliament, following a dispute with Labour over staffing, has forced the byelection being held on Saturday.





The Top 10

1. Brooke Van Velden

Brooke Van Velden - ''Making an impact quietly, forcefully.'' Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act list MP and deputy leader. One of nine first-term Act MPs. Auckland-based. Making an impact quietly, forcefully.

Made deputy leader four months before being elected but is proving her worth as a role model to many MPs older than her.

Has made her mark in Foreign Affairs over China and Iran and is now getting stuck into housing and health - with the help of some leaks such as the Hawke’s Bay health report saying it should have done 100 major middle-ear cases by this time of the year but had done only seven. As a result, two patients had required neurosurgical intervention and one died.

Act spokeswoman on health, housing, building and construction, foreign affairs and trade. Previously an Act staff member, specialising in getting the Assisted Dying Bill passed.

Her member’s bill, the Housing Infrastructure (GST-sharing) Bill, has been drawn from the ballot and is awaiting a first reading. It would require the Government to share 50 per cent of the GST revenue of a new house with the local council.

2. Barbara Edmonds

Labour MP for Mana Barbara Edmonds - "Very capable. Very likeable." Photo / Supplied

Labour MP for Mana. One of 23 first-term Labour MPs.

Very capable. Very likeable. Only the best get to chair the finance and expenditure committee and she does it well. Also associate whip. In another vote of confidence, has been made deputy chair of Labour’s campaign for 2023. Previously an IRD tax lawyer and also worked as an adviser for Judith Collins and Stuart Nash as Revenue Ministers. A mother of eight.

3. Simon Watts

National MP for North Shore Simon Watts - "Shows you don’t have to be a flash Harry to be a good politician." Photo / Supplied

National MP for North Shore. One of five National first-term MPs.

Got a lucky break a year ago when new leader Christopher Luxon relinquished his local government responsibilities. Was thrown into Three Waters at the deep end and he swam. With few political skills behind him, has prosecuted the case against Three Waters calmly and with focus. Shows you don’t have to be a flash Harry to be a good politician. Had previously been an average performer in ACC. Is also associate finance spokesman and associate infrastructure. On the finance and expenditure select committee.

Was previously deputy financial officer for Waitemata District Health Board and a volunteer after-hours St John ambulance officer.

4. Ricardo Menendez March

Green Party list MP Ricardo Menendez March - "Has kept the Government’s feet to the fire over poverty and is also very active on immigration." Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Green list MP. One of three Green first-term MPs. Has kept the Government’s feet to the fire over poverty and is also very active on immigration. Shepherded a member’s bill to law which made discrimination against dogs for the disabled the same as discrimination against their owners, previously promoted by former Green MP Mojo Mathers.

Based in Auckland. Speaks for the Greens on commerce and consumer affairs, food safety, immigration, senior citizens, social development, sports and recreation and tourism. Arrived in New Zealand from Mexico in 2006 to study. Previously an advocate at Auckland Action Against Poverty and continues that advocacy as an MP. Serves on the social services and community select committee.

5. Debbie Ngarewa-Packer

Te Pati Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer - "Has made a big impact in a short time on Covid-19, cost of living, electoral law, and seabed mining," Photo / Mark Mitchell

List MP and co-leader of Te Pati Māori. Based in Hawera. Both she and the other co-leader, Rawiri Waititi are first-term MPs.

Has made a big impact in a short time on Covid-19, cost of living, electoral law, and seabed mining. Became a frontline vaccinator in her home patch to help get Māori vaccination rates up.

Has had a member’s bill draw from the ballot which would prohibit all seabed mining in New Zealand’s coastal waters and exclusive economic zone, awaiting its first reading debate.

Serves on the health select committee. Leader of Te Runanga o Ngati Ruanui in South Taranaki.

6. Nicole McKee

Act MP Nicole McKee: "A safe pair of hands in a caucus full of rookies." Photo / Supplied

Act list MP. Wellington-based. Was No 3 on Act’s list and lived up to the ranking. Already a safe pair of hands in a caucus full of rookies. Versatile and dependable. Was well prepared for the public spotlight in previous role as spokeswoman of the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners which opposed gun reforms after the March 15 mosque shootings.

Act spokeswoman on conservation, firearms law reform, justice and veterans. On the justice and petitions select committees.

Had a member’s bill drawn from the ballot and defeated. It would have made it easier for police to recover proceeds of crime from gang members.

7. Rachel Brooking

Labour list MP Rachel Brooking - "Can put aside tribal party differences to work with other parties." Photo / Supplied

Labour list MP based in Dunedin. An MP who relishes detail and makes very considered contributions to debate instead of just filling a time slot with drivel or closure motions. Has an expertise in environmental law and a massive advantage in having been a member of the Randerson review of the RMA before entering Parliament. Can put aside tribal party differences to work with other parties.

8. Penny Simmonds

National MP Penny Simmonds - "Ready for Cabinet already." Photo / Supplied

National MP for Invercargill. Ready for Cabinet already. Previous experience as chief executive of Southern Institute of Technology for 23 years has given her the expertise to take on one of the Government’s best ministers, Chris Hipkins, over failures in the restructured polytech sector. Exudes confidence and credibility.

9. Camilla Belich

Labour list MP Camilla Belich - "Has a bill in the ballot making it unlawful in pay agreements to ban disclosure of pay and conditions to a third party." Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour list MP based in Auckland. Former role as an employment and union lawyer explains bent toward employment-related issues such as pay transparency, pay equity, fair pay agreements and migrant workers. Deputy chair of education and workforce committee and has been made chair of Labour’s Auckland MPs’ caucus, a job previously done by Michael Wood. Has a bill in the ballot making it unlawful in pay agreements to ban disclosure of pay and conditions to a third party.

10. Tangi Utikere

Labour MP Tangi Utikere - "the first of the class of 2020 to have a member’s bill pass into law – one that requires local government politicians to register pecuniary interests, just as MPs do". Photo / Supplied

Labour MP for Palmerston North. Was already used to public life as former deputy mayor of Palmerston North when the resignation of Iain Lees-Galloway just before the last election prompted a swift career move. Was promoted in May to chair the health select committee when Liz Craig was made parliamentary private secretary. He was the first of the class of 2020 to have a member’s bill pass into law – one that requires local government politicians to register pecuniary interests, just as MPs do.