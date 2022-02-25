Those protesting at Parliament are increasingly reporting symptoms of illness and linking it to a conspiracy theory that the Government is making them sick with a radiation weapon. Video / Twitter / Telegram

Those protesting at Parliament are increasingly reporting symptoms of illness and linking it to a conspiracy theory that the Government is making them sick with a radiation weapon.

The theory has gained so much traction in the protest crowd that one of the leading organisers, Leighton Baker, posted a social media video trying to debunk it even as some believers began wearing tinfoil hats for protection.

There is currently a photograph of a number of people at the protest in Wellington wearing tinfoil hats. While in keeping with the commentary from some protesters, it is unknown whether those in the tinfoil hats are serious or performing a parody of sorts.

People are seen wearing hats made of tinfoil at the Parliament protest after the rise of a theory that sickness was because of the Government using radiation as a weapon. Photo / Supplied

The Ministry of Health has identified a number of positive Covid-19 cases among those who have been attending the protest at Parliament. In the last few days, coughing and wheezing has become a common feature on livestreams from the protest site.

It has also seen those protesting turn to social media to ask for somewhere to stay after becoming ill.

One woman asked: "I have a fever and a sore throat and would so appreciate a bed for the night."

In response, another woman said: "Many are suffering from EMF effects down there and many who came home too but they don't have sort throat or cough, just vomiting, severe body pains and headaches."

All the listed effects are among the symptoms of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

One protester in a Telegram channel has posted a video in which an "expert" uses a device to apparently measure electro-magnetic fields coming from the concrete blocks police have used to contain the device.

"There is something in this block that is emitting electro-magnetic radiation."

A video circulating on social media shows a woman from the protest saying people were developing headaches and had starting using earplugs and foil-lined fire blankets to keep themselves well.

The woman then says:"This is so funny. People are actually making tinfoil hats. Isn't that funny? But they work apparently."

Baker posted a video to his Facebook page last night in which he sought to debunk the popular rumour.

He introduced an expert in radio waves who was "not a nutter", who then talked about testing he had done in the area. "I've not found any anomalies after measuring this site a number of times."

Baker's expert then went on to say people were experiencing the symptoms of microwave sickness "but in a very condensed period of time". Baker's expert then said the clustering of people camping together meant they were exposed to higher levels of microwave radiation.

Leighton Baker's expert, who says radiation levels aren't abnormal and suggests people drink water and walk barefoot. Photo / Supplied

Baker said: "I'm fully aware a lot of people are feeling a bit stressed about it, anxious and feeling a bit funny."

The expert, who was called Andy, said people should drink water - "our blood is 93 per cent water" - to create a Faraday cage-style barrier to radiation. "Another good thing to do is just ground yourself in bare feet ... so your body can get back in tune."

Baker also suggested those feeling ill should go to the beach and have a swim.