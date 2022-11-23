The dairy was targeted by a thief who stabbed the victim around 8pm last night. Video / NZ Herald

The dairy was targeted by a thief who stabbed the victim around 8pm last night. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will face questions after a newly-married shopkeeper was fatally stabbed during an armed robbery in her Auckland electorate when she addresses media in Hamilton today.

It comes as Ardern published a heartfelt message on social media concerning the man’s death, saying “no one should have to confront such senseless violence or crime”.

“To the family who today mourns their lost loved one - I am so sorry this has happened,” she wrote.

Ardern will also likely respond to comments made this morning by Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr, which included the bank was deliberately engineering a recession to bring down inflation.

In the Auckland suburb of Sandringham, police were called to the Rose Cottage Superette at the intersection of Haverstock Rd and Fowlds Ave at 8.05pm yesterday after an offender entered the shop armed with a knife and took the cash register.

The dairy was inside Ardern’s Mt Albert electorate.

“We are still working to establish exactly what took place, but at some point during the incident the dairy worker was allegedly stabbed,” police said in a statement to media just after 10pm.

The worker suffered critical injuries and was transported to hospital but died a short time later.

Hundreds had gathered outside the Rose Cottage Superette this morning to pay tribute to the deceased man. Photo / Benjamin Plummer

Police had launched a homicide investigation, with a manhunt under way for the offender. Hundreds had gathered outside the Rose Cottage Superette this morning to pay tribute to the deceased man.

Ardern was in the Waikato to visit new Kāinga Ora transitional housing as well as the Waikato Regional Theatre site, which was funded through the Provincial Growth Fund.

This morning, Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr appeared before Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee after the bank hiked the Official Cash Rate by a record 75 basis points yesterday and pencilled in further hikes next year, raising the rate to 5.5 per cent eventually.

The bank was tightening rates to suck demand out of the economy by making credit more expensive, but it was also fighting a political battle trying to convince the public that the surge in inflation was not partly the fault of the bank which had run a loose monetary policy during the pandemic.

Orr, answering to MPs, offered an olive branch of sorts, but this was also bad news: one of the ways of ensuring a softer landing and avoiding recession is for everyone to trim back wage demands - lower pay rises, and for employers to trim back price hikes.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick asked Orr what he made of the commentary that the bank was deliberately engineering a recession to get ahead of inflation.

“I think that is correct,” Orr said.

“We are deliberately trying to slow aggregate spending in the economy.”

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National Party finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis noted that Orr’s parting remarks in his press conference on Wednesday were to wish New Zealanders a “sensibly spending Christmas”.

She asked whether this included the Government - National has been urging the Government to trim spending.

“That includes the Government,” Orr said.

The bank’s comments in its Monetary Policy Statement on Wednesday were clear it expected the Government to do its bit in fighting inflation, in part by reducing spending.