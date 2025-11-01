Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Analysis
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s Asia tour reveals key difference to US President Donald Trump - Jamie Ensor

Jamie Ensor
Analysis by
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Jamie Ensor is a political reporter for the NZ Herald, based at Parliament in Wellington.

Jamie Ensor breaks down the unexpected meeting reshaping NZ’s diplomatic week.

As Jacinda Ardern’s star was on the rise internationally following her ascension to Prime Minister, Vogue Magazine labelled her the “anti-Trump”.

The article, accompanied by a now-famous image of Ardern donning a trench coat at Bethells Beach near Auckland, described her as “young, forward-looking and unabashedly Liberal”.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save