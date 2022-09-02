Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Police seeking 'mole' who leaked sensitive email to right-wing blogger

David Fisher
By
5 mins to read
About 2000 people turned up for the protest in Wellington last week. Photo / File

About 2000 people turned up for the protest in Wellington last week. Photo / File

Police are trying to "find a mole" who leaked a sensitive email to a right-wing blogger.

The email was sent from the Interpol office at police national headquarters in New Zealand to its counterpart in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.