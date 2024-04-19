The total pay package offered to police officers is worth $798 million. Photo / Michael Craig

Welcome to the Politics Briefing. Cuts to the public service reached 3000 this week, with 1000 roles set to be axed from the Ministry for Children (Oranga Tamariki) and the Ministry of Education alone. The first story listed below by Azaria Howell has a breakdown of where the cuts are happening, which cuts are confirmed and which are proposed.

In comparison to the 16,000-strong increase in public servants between 2018 and 2023, 3000 probably doesn’t sound like much. But the increase happened gradually and the cuts are happening suddenly - and to agencies that National originally said would not be affected, such as Corrections, Oranga Tamariki and Education. We will probably have to wait for the Budget to get the detail of the cuts and assess if and how the so-called front line is affected, bearing in mind that the so-called expendable backroom jobs are often there to support the front line. Deputy political editor Thomas Coughlan has dug deeper into the cuts and their effect on the Government’s books and on Wellington.

The rejection by the Police of their latest pay offer in such an environment seems to be slightly detached from reality. The total pay package is worth a staggering $798 million, $250m of which is an improvement on the offer they received in August. The country is in deficit, people are being sacked all over the place and still they voted no.

Aukus II: Clark v coalition Govt

From left: Helen Clark, Bob Carr and David Parker at Parliament yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Meanwhile, the Labour Party organised a seminar at Parliament yesterday morning to discuss Aukus Pillar II - a proposed technology-sharing adjunct to the Australia-US-UK nuclear submarine deal. It was planned well before Foreign Minister Winston Peters issued a joint statement with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, last week proclaiming that New Zealand and the US “see powerful reasons” for engaging practically in Aukus and the Quad. That sounds like an endorsement. Peters and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon have been arguing since then that it does not represent a change from the Labour Government’s position of being open to “exploring” Aukus Pillar II. But words matter. Peters is preparing a speech in early May to clarify the Government’s position, which is good news.

There have been mutterings within the Government about the prominent role former Prime Minister Helen Clark is playing in the Aukus debate, with suggestions she is not up with the play on the threat China might pose. Hearing Clark speak at the Aukus seminar reconfirmed to me that she is one of - if not the - foremost thinker on global affairs that New Zealand has. She has a huge contribution to make on the debate. She may not have the intelligence briefings that the Government has on what China is up to, but she has a big-picture perspective that politicians and officials who are swimming in detail don’t always have. She is no Paul Keating either. Her scepticism about Aukus does not come with the invective that accompanies the criticisms from the former Australian PM.

Quote unquote

“Pillar 2 [of Aukus] is fragrant, methane-wrapped bull**** ... Why do I call it bull****? Because it’s been cobbled together to make it look like there’s more to Aukus than subs - there isn’t” - Former Australian Foreign Minister Bob Carr at a Labour-organised seminar at Parliament yesterday.

Micro quiz

Where did Finance Minister Nicola Willis go this week for meetings between Five Eyes Finance Ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank? (Answer below.)

Brickbat

Chris confusion: Massey vice-chancellor Jan Thomas.

Goes to Massey University vice-chancellor Jan Thomas who, when introducing the PM at an important event in Singapore this week, had a momentary lapse: “The Rt Hon Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Hipkins... oh my gosh, I’m so sorry, the Rt Hon Christopher Luxon.” Don’t beat yourself up too much Jan; John Key once described himself as leader of the Labour Party - at a National Party conference!

Bouquet

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrives in Thailand. Photo / X

Goes to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is now on the final day of his visit to Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines). He promised greater intensity in foreign relations and, along with Winston Peters, appears to be delivering.

Parliament remains in recess for another week and most MPs will be attending Anzac Day services next Thursday.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters is heading to Turkey on Monday to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and he will represent New Zealand at Gallipoli on Anzac Day. Defence Minister Judith Collins will be at Ypres in Belgium after attending an OECD science ministerial conference in Paris.

Quiz answer: Washington DC

Audrey Young is the New Zealand Herald’s senior political correspondent. She was named Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards in 2023, 2020 and 2018.

