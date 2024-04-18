Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to speak to reporters from the Philippines as he continues his visit to South East Asia.

It comes as the police’s push for a pay increase heads to final arbitration, with officers overwhelmingly rejecting the Government’s latest offer.

Luxon is expected to hold a media stand-up shortly after 4pm. The Herald will be streaming it live.

The PM earlier posted to social media about completing a “meaningful visit” to Thailand which he hoped had created conditions for “fresh opportunities in trade, investment and security”.

During his visit, which came after a brief stop in Singapore, Luxon met with Thai PM Srettha Thavisin as well as members of the Government, officials and senior business representatives.

It’s likely Luxon will be asked his reaction to more than 75 per cent of Police Association members voting against the Government’s latest offer to settle police’s pay increase.

It’s understood the overall value of the offer had increased by about $250 million in comparison to the offer made last month.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the outcome sends a clear message to the Government that the offer “falls well short of addressing officers’ concerns and very real needs”.

“Our members were looking for a sincere effort by [the] Government to correct the crippling erosion of police living standards caused by the cost-of-living crisis and to recognise the increased challenges and dangers police officers face in keeping New Zealanders safe,” Cahill said.

“This offer fails to provide any real attempt to remedy the steady decline in officers’ salaries, particularly when measured against comparable professions’ salaries, such as teachers and nurses.”

Police Association president Chris Cahill. Photo / Mark Mitchell

When he put the offer to police, Cahill had made it clear to members that he believed it was the best the Government would offer in funding for the pay negotiations and arbitration would be the next step if it was rejected.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said it was an “incredibly disappointing outcome” and the latest offer was “significantly better” than what was presented in August last year.

Mitchell said the new offer included the overtime rate that the Police Association had asked for, a $1500 cash payment for police and a “locked-in” pay increase in the third year, well beyond the forecast rate of inflation.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.