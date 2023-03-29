Voyager 2022 media awards
Police officers using facial recognition tool without recommended safeguards, prompting ‘cavalier’ concerns

David Fisher
6 mins to read
Police have upgraded its image management system to allow facial recognition scans of suspects of "persons of interest". Photo / File

Police have upgraded its image management system to allow facial recognition scans of suspects of "persons of interest". Photo / File

Police are using facial recognition technology without the formal framework its own advisers urged it to adopt to avoid causing “significant harm” and being seen it is “cavalier about its oversight of technology”.

The lack

