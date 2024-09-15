Former National Party minister Anthony "Aussie" Malcolm, pictured in 2000.

He said his comments aligned with his Government’s message following the release of the report into abuse in state care.

“In this case, these are serious allegations, they’re going to be investigated by the right channels - but importantly, I encourage anyone to come forward to the police.”

Yesterday, Stuff reported the police probe just days after the former high-profile politician’s death.

Malcolm, who was also New Zealand’s first America’s Cup campaign director and went to Parliament after working as a social worker and later running an ad company, died in Whangārei after a short illness.

The 83-year-old widower, who is survived by his four children and six grandchildren, was a Cabinet minister in Sir Robert Muldoon’s government across various portfolios, including health, immigration and railways. He was also MP for the Auckland electorate of Eden for three terms until 1984.

It was understood the police investigation began as a result of matters raised during the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care. These dated to as far back as the 1980s and the complainants were boys then aged under 16, Stuff reported.

Police wouldn’t comment on individuals or their cases, but as a result of the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s recommendations they were looking at how to manage and investigate new historical complaints of abuse in care, a police spokesman told the Herald.

Abuse survivors can report previously undisclosed experiences of abuse in care on the police website: www.police.govt.nz https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/how-report-crime-or-incident.

Malcolm’s family declined to comment.

Last week, National Party president Sylvia Wood spoke of Malcolm’s “lifetime of service to the National Party, the Eden electorate and New Zealand” after family announced the Australian-born former minister’s death on Thursday.

In a statement, the National Party said: “We were completely unaware about any complaints or investigations involving Mr Malcolm, however, it appears they are being dealt with through the correct channels.”

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.