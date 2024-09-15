Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is urging anyone with information relevant to claims of historical child sex abuse concerning the late former National minister Anthony “Aussie” Malcolm to talk to police.
It was reported yesterday police were investigating multiple complaints of historical child sexual abuse against Malcolm at the time of his death, which occurred last week.
Luxon, speaking to media in Auckland today, said the National Party had been “completely unaware” of the allegations.
“They’re very serious allegations,” he said.
“I am aware that they’re being investigated through the appropriate channels, which is good news, but I’d also just say for anyone who has any further information to talk to the police about that.”
Malcolm, who was also New Zealand’s first America’s Cup campaign director and went to Parliament after working as a social worker and later running an ad company, died in Whangārei after a short illness.
The 83-year-old widower, who is survived by his four children and six grandchildren, was a Cabinet minister in Sir Robert Muldoon’s government across various portfolios, including health, immigration and railways. He was also MP for the Auckland electorate of Eden for three terms until 1984.
It was understood the police investigation began as a result of matters raised during the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care. These dated to as far back as the 1980s and the complainants were boys then aged under 16, Stuff reported.
Police wouldn’t comment on individuals or their cases, but as a result of the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s recommendations they were looking at how to manage and investigate new historical complaints of abuse in care, a police spokesman told the Herald.
Last week, National Party president Sylvia Wood spoke of Malcolm’s “lifetime of service to the National Party, the Eden electorate and New Zealand” after family announced the Australian-born former minister’s death on Thursday.
In a statement, the National Party said: “We were completely unaware about any complaints or investigations involving Mr Malcolm, however, it appears they are being dealt with through the correct channels.”
