Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will wrap up the week in which he has set out his next three-month plan with an hour with Kerre Woodham on Newstalk ZB.

Luxon will be in the ZB radio studio for the hour, taking calls and questions from listeners. It follows a week which he kicked off by releasing the Government’s plan up until June 30 – a period which will include the Budget.

Yesterday, the Government also announced a move to restore the possibility of calling a binding referendum on the creation of Māori wards on local councils – and it will require councils to hold a referendum on any recently created Māori wards in the next local body elections.

In 2020, Labour had removed the ability for a local referendum to be conducted on Māori wards.

The Government also announced steps to try to boost competition and tackle a shortage in building supplies after soaring costs.

National has also started to more aggressively promote its upcoming Budget tax cuts promise, including a social media campaign by Finance Minister Nicola Willis to try to assure voters that tax cuts are still affordable, despite the deterioration in the economy.

That comes as government departments firm up their plans for staff layoffs to try to cut their spending before the Budget, as the Government has ordered. The Government has promised savings will be re-invested in the front-line services, which Willis has flagged will be another priority for the Budget.

Luxon has defended those public sector cuts, saying he wanted more “medical doctors, not spin doctors” and pointing to the sharp increase in public sector staff numbers over recent years.

Ministry of Health staff were called in this week to hear the final details of its restructure.



