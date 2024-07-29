PM Christopher Luxon speaks ahead of tax cuts coming into force

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to address media ahead of his Government’s tax cuts this week.

It comes as the Labour Party continues to apply pressure on Health Minister Dr Shane Reti amid changes to Health NZ and reported overspends to the tune of $130 million a month.

Luxon will likely be joined by Finance Minister Nicola Willis for his post-Cabinet press conference, which will be live-streamed at the top of this article.

As announced in the May Budget, income tax cuts will come into force from Wednesday.

The cuts would provide savings of up to $40 a fortnight for many workers, although the lowest income earners and superannuitants would only benefit by $9

Families with children will also benefit from changes to the Working for Families in-work tax credit and new childcare rebates in a Budget, which was estimated to benefit about 1.9m households by $60 a fortnight on average, and households with children by $78 on average. In total, 3.5 million New Zealanders would get a tax cut.

Labour's Dr Ayesha Verrall has tried to put pressure on Health Minister Shane Reti over the Health NZ restructure.

Meanwhile, Labour’s health spokeswoman Dr Ayesha Verrall continued her efforts to probe the Government’s approach to health, calling for Health NZ’s monthly financial reports to be released.

“Last week the Government began to claim that Health New Zealand faced a deficit in March, but official financial statements published two weeks ago said otherwise,” she said.

“The deficit figures are being used to justify spending cuts, and the public deserves full information, not just political spin.

“The Government hasn’t got its story straight. The Prime Minister said he knew of overspends in October, Minster Reti said he knew in late March. We need to see the books to know which version is true.”

The overspends Verrall referenced were outlined by Luxon and Reti last week as they announced the restructure of Health NZ’s board following two resignations and others who opted against serving another term.

The pair claimed “14 layers of management” had been a primary contributor to monthly overspends of about $130m a month, with the organisation on track for a $1.4b deficit by the end of the year.

