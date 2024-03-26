Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will face questions from Green co-leader Chloe Swarbrick and Labour leader Chris Hipkins in Parliament as the government prepares for the Budget and deals with news of state-sponsored espionage by China.

It comes as the government comes under pressure for its cuts to the public sector and questions around its tax cuts programme ahead of the May Budget.

Tomorrow Finance Minister Nicola Willis will deliver the Budget Policy Statement, setting out the broad parameters of the Budget spending allowances, after weeks of warning about the “challenging” economic times.

Willis is also expected to be asked by Labour’s finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds about job cuts across multiple government departments in a bid to find savings, and assurances the front-line will not be affected.

Willis has also been under fire about changes to a disability allowance after the Whaikaha - the Ministry of Disabiled People ran out of funding. She said this morning the government had agreed to top up the funding to allow the allowances to continue and she had asked for a review of why the ministry ran out of the funding early in most years.

Yesterday, Luxon and Willis made the first proper pre-Budget announcement, the plan to offer childcare rebates of up to $75 a week, benefiting more than 100,000 families of which 22,000 are expected to get the full rebate.

Willis said this morning that one major early childhood education provider had already been in contact to say they were working on a system to provide one invoice to parents every three months to make the process of applying for the rebates easier.

“They’re even seeing if they can go one step further and make the claims on behalf of parents. So as we anticipated, early childhood centres are really motivated to make this as easy as possible for parents.”

The Government has chosen an opt-in scheme which requires parents to apply for a rebate, rather than wait for up to two years – the time Inland Revenue advised it would take to set up a system to make the rebate automatic.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said the scheme was less generous than Labour’s move to extend 20-hours free to 2-year-olds, which National had repealed in its first 100 days.

Willis said the overall aim was getting “cash into bank accounts” and households would be better off than if they were not.

“That’s what mums and dads have told us they want. They don’t want middle-men and rinkydink schemes, they want money in their bank accounts and the scheme provides it.”

It follows a morning in which the government revealed that the GCSB had identified Chinese state-sponsored actors known as Advanced Persistent Threat 40 (APT 40) as being behind “malicious cyber activity” targeting New Zealand’s Parliamentary Counsel Office and the Parliamentary Service in 2021.

The GCSB has confirmed data relating to New Zealand MPs was stolen, but it was not of a “strategic or sensitive” nature.

The government has said it is not looking to introduce sanctions against China, despite it being the first time New Zealand’s Parliament has been targeted in such a way.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters had directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to speak to China’s Ambassador Wang Xiaolong this morning. In a statement, Peters said the officials had urged China to refrain from such activity in the future.

The Chinese Embassy is yet to respond publicly. The news follows reports of United States, British and Australian officials filing charges, imposing sanctions or calling out Beijing over cyber-espionage that allegedly hit millions of people, including politicians, academics and journalists.

China had responded to the claims in the UK as “completely fabricated and malicious slanders”.