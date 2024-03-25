Families will be able to receive up to $75 a week in Early Childhood Education tax credits from October this year - part of National’s election campaign promise to ease the cost of living.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis are announcing the measure at his Post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon.

The FamilyBoost credit means families will be able to collect up to 25 per cent of the fees incurred with a licenced ECE provider, after the 20 Hours Free and Ministry of Social Development’s Childcare Subsidy are taken into account.

All families earning up to $180,000 with childcare costs are eligible, with the maximum amount available to families earning up to $140,000.

“Parents and caregivers will be able to submit their ECE invoices every three months via myIR, with FamilyBoost refunded as a lump sum,” Finance Minister Nicola Willis said.

“Parents should start collecting invoices from July 1, so they can begin to apply and be refunded from October 2024.”

No costings were provided for the policy, with officials saying that the costs and benefits were “to be confirmed”.

In its pre-election fiscal plan, National estimated it would cost $249m a year, or $996m over four years.

Inland Revenue officials said there were no existing information flows linking fees information with parents, childcare centres and family income. Building that system would take two to three years, so the Government has instead opted to have parents provide invoices.

This risked “lower take-up due to compliance costs on parents, integrity risks associated with invoices or disclosed personal incomes, the implementation date of 1 July 2024 sitting within Inland Revenue’s peak period of demand resulting in reduced levels of customer support”, IRD officials said in a regulatory impact statement.

“Finally, there is a risk that the basic refund model will become entrenched without a replacement model ever designed and implemented.”

The rebate rates will be $75 a week for those with household incomes up to $140,000, $56.25 for those on household incomes up to $150,000, $37.50 for those with household incomes up to $160,000, and $18.75 for those with household incomes up to $170,000.

“Many families are struggling with high housing, food, and childcare costs. One of our priorities is to support families to get ahead by helping them with the high cost of living, including help for those bearing the brunt of childcare costs,” Willis said.

“Being able to afford ECE fees can also be a barrier to entering the workforce, particularly for the second earner in a household. FamilyBoost will make it easier and more worthwhile for families with young children to work by directly assisting them to pay those ECE fees.”

Luxon will also likely face questions today about the police response to a mass brawl of about 100 people in Gisborne that ended with two men dead and three taken to hospital with critical stab wounds.

It comes as an increased police presence gathers in Gisborne following the fatal brawl on Lytton Rd on Saturday at the scene of a 21st birthday.

A resident who lived near the address of the party, who spoke to NZME on the condition of anonymity, said she heard screaming about 11.30pm and stepped outside to see what was going on.

“I just heard all the screaming. Women screaming. I came out and saw everybody on the road and they were just all in one pack. It was hard to identify who was who in the dark.”

She said she knew of the family who lived at the address and they were “lovely people”.

A 29-year-old man was set to appear in court this afternoon on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police from outside of the region had been sent to Gisborne to assist with public reassurance.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell has urged people in the Gisborne community not to consider retaliation and a local councillor said “there is no future in utu [to pay back]”.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell is in Gisborne. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mitchell told Newstalk ZB the brawl occurred at a 21st birthday party, not a “gang meet conflict”.

“There might have been gang members there... but the scale of it was unusual,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell did not deny there was a large gang presence in the region, but fear of a gang war was unwarranted.

The risk of retaliatory attacks was always considered by police, Mitchell told TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning.

“It’s obviously an awful finish to what was a family celebration”, Mitchell said, so people’s focus should be on supporting family who were mourning.

“Any thoughts of retaliation should disappear immediately.”

Gisborne Councillor Colin Alder told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast he has it on reasonably good authority gangs are involved, but “they are not at war, as such”.

“It was an unfortunate event at a party where alcohol and possible drugs were involved... who takes a knife to a party?”

