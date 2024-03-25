Minister responsible for the GCSB Judith Collins released a statement this morning. Photo / RNZ

The country’s spy agency, the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB), has tied a state-sponsored actor linked to People’s Republic of China to historical targeting of Parliamentary entities in New Zealand.

It comes as New Zealand joins with the United Kingdom to condemn China’s “malicious cyber activity” aimed at the UK’s Electoral Commission and members of its Parliament.

It follows reports of United States and British officials filing charges, imposing sanctions, and calling out Beijing over a sweeping cyberespionage campaign that allegedly hit millions of people, including lawmakers, academics and journalists.

In a statement released this morning, Minister responsible for the GCSB Judith Collins said the New Zealand spy agency had completed a “robust technical assessment” following “malicious cyber activity” targeting the Parliamentary Counsel Office and the Parliamentary Service in 2021.

The assessment found the Chinese state-sponsored actors known as Advanced Persistent Threat 40 (APT40) were responsible.

“The use of cyber-enabled espionage operations to interfere with democratic institutions and processes anywhere is unacceptable,” Collins said.

“Fortunately, in this instance, the [National Cyber Security Centre] worked with the impacted organisations to contain the activity and remove the actor shortly after they were able to access the network.

“We commend the impacted organisations for acting decisively to mitigate the impact, and for the measures they have taken since the incident to harden their cyber defences and strengthen the resilience of their networks.

“These networks contain important information that enables the effective operation of the New Zealand government. It is critical that we protect this information from all malicious cyber threats.”

Collins said the collective response from the international community to China’s actions served as a “timely reminder” of the importance of strong cyber security measures.

New Zealand Security Intelligence Service Security Director-General Andrew Hampton and Government Communications Security Bureau Director-General Andrew Clark will front the Intelligence and Security committee this evening.

