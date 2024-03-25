Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said a balance needed to be struck between attracting world-class events and protecting the environment. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon believes the cancellation of SailGP racing in Lyttleton following dolphin sightings speaks to New Zealand’s “obstruction economy” and its level of “red tape”.

However, he acknowledged SailGP organisers agreed to protocols concerning environmental protection and said a balance needed to be struck between running “world-class events” and protecting the environment.

Sightings of Hector’s dolphins on the racecourse in Lyttelton Harbour on Saturday saw proceedings halted just as the teams were preparing to get in position for the weekend’s first race. The 10 crews sat for about 90 minutes before the day was called off.

In line with SailGP protocol, racing is delayed to allow marine life to pass through safely but on Saturday, the dolphin did not move outside the racecourse area and racing could not take place.

The Lyttelton Harbour is part of the Banks Peninsula Marine Mammal Sanctuary, which contains vulnerable marine species, such as the Hector’s dolphin. The Department of Conservation lists the Hector’s dolphin as a nationally vulnerable species.

Speaking at his post-Cabinet press conference, Luxon said it was important to strike a balance.

“We want to be able to attract world-class events to New Zealand, it’s important for our economy to be able to do so.

“We’ve got to get the balance right between running world-class events that have got TV viewership and lots of spectators involved, as well as obviously protecting our environment and doing it sensitively.”

He believed there was “way too much red tape” in New Zealand.

“Everything slowed up and as a result, that doesn’t make us a great place if you want to run a global event.”

New Zealand SailGP Team and Australia SailGP Team on the water in front of spectators in the grandstand ahead of racing on Saturday. Photo / SailGP

Asked whether he would entertain relaxing rules around protections for Hector’s dolphins, Luxon did not respond directly but did acknowledge competition protocols had been agreed to by all parties.

Luxon’s coalition partners Winston Peters and David Seymour have already made their frustrations known, both critical of racing being scuppered.

Peters said New Zealand was at a “huge risk” of losing SailGP and believed the issue highlighted how “overly influential bureaucratic processes” and “power-drunk government departments” were impeding the country’s economic development and international reputation.

“New Zealand needs to get back to being a ‘can-do’ country that prioritises common sense and productivity.

“Of course, there needs to be a ‘balance’ of all considerations including the economy, productivity, international viability, future tourism, environment, iwi and local governments – but ‘balance’ seems to have been thrown out the window.”

Peters claimed the country had become “so inward-looking” with its vision clouded by “nonsensical moral and cultural roadblocks”.

“Our economy and our international reputation are suffering in the face of pearl-clutching extremists and their dizzying sense of self-worth.”

Yesterday, Seymour - also the Regulations Minister - took to social media to express his disappointment that “nonsensical regulations” had interrupted the sailing, saying it proved the need for a tighter focus on regulations.

“If anyone doubts the need to remove the crazy thicket of regulation that is deadening our culture, this weekend’s cancellation of SailGP races should cause them to rethink.

“It’s also why the new Government is committed to regulatory reform across the board, to let our once proud can-do culture breathe again.”

Department of Conservation responds

Addressing the event being unable to go ahead on Saturday, DoC deputy director of general operations Henry Weston noted that in New Zealand, the Marine Mammals Protection Act and Marine Mammals Protection Regulations direct how vessels must behave around marine mammals and says it is illegal to harass or disturb them.

“All vessels and people involved in the SailGP event, including any support boats or spectators, must abide by this legislation. It is a legal requirement. People controlling vessels who encounter a dolphin or other marine mammal must travel no faster than idle/no wake speed if within 300 metres of a dolphin, and not herd, harass or obstruct marine mammals or cut through groups,” Weston said.

“SailGP has chosen to hold its event in a marine mammal sanctuary that was established for the protection of Hector’s dolphins. This decision to hold the event there was made in the full knowledge that protection of the dolphins from the impact of boats will be paramount.

“In the lead-up, DoC provided feedback and advice on the race organisers’ marine mammal management plan, working closely with Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke, Rāpaki. Our feedback focused on technical advice ensuring the plan reflected the Marine Mammals Protection Act and Regulations and advocating for the safety of marine mammals.”

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.