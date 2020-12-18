Pirate flag-flying MP Stuart Nash: 'I'm not planning any coups'

Stuart Nash played down any notion he's set to undertake a pirate-like coup after a Jolly Roger was spotted flying outside his Napier home. Photo / Warren Buckland

Stuart Nash has denied that he's planning a pirate-like coup of Parliament, despite the Jolly Roger flag flying outside the MP's Napier home.

The flying of the flag, which in the 18th century signalled a pirate ship was about to attack, has an innocent explanation, Nash told Hawke's Bay Today.

Nash, who recently took on a role as Minister for the America's Cup, said the flag is merely a family tradition.

Stuart Nash's boss, PM Jacinda Ardern, won't be made to walk the plank. Photo / File

"I inherited the flag pole from my father – it is about 100 years old," he said. "I usually fly the New Zealand flag, but my dad used to fly the Jolly Roger when the kids returned home.

"My daughter returned home from university recently, so I thought I'd follow in the family tradition."

A jovial Nash played down the notion he was planning an attack of his own.

"It has nothing to do with the America's Cup, nothing to do with any dark, deep conspiracies and I'm not planning any pirate-like coups," he joked.

"It is just a bit of fun," he said.

"I've also got an 8-year-old son and we've been reading a lot of pirate stories recently. It mentions the Jolly Roger and I promised to put it up when his sister came home."