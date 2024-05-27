Voyager 2023 media awards
Politics

Pharmac Minister David Seymour met Act MP Todd Stephenson’s former drug company employer - and the MP sat in on the meeting

David Fisher
By
6 mins to read
Todd Stephenson speaks about Pharmac and healthcare in New Zealand. Video / DailyDispatch
  • Act MP Todd Stephenson has investments in three biotech or drug companies - and is Act leader David Seymour’s special Pharmac envoy;
  • Seymour met Stephenson’s former employer in April, two months after the new MP got the Pharmac role;
  • Seymour also met one of the companies in which Stephenson has investments - the new MP was not present for that meeting.

Act leader and Associate Health Minister David Seymour has met representatives of three pharmaceutical companies since becoming responsible for drug-buying agency Pharmac - of which two are linked to the Act MP

