Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

MPs mourn Tāmaki Makaurau MP Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp – who might take her seat

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

National MP Louise Upston paying her respects after the tribute to Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National MP Louise Upston paying her respects after the tribute to Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Thomas Coughlan
Opinion by Thomas Coughlan
Thomas Coughlan, Political Editor at the New Zealand Herald, loves applying a political lens to people's stories and explaining the way things like transport and finance touch our lives.
Learn more

MPs took turns to fill Hansard with poetry, waiata and references to Justin Bieber’s dancing on Thursday afternoon as they paid tribute to their colleague Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp, who died in the early hours of the morning.

Parliament has been pushed to breaking point in the last 12 months,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics