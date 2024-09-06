The Government says the waiting time for a passport has returned to normal after a system upgrade earlier in the year increased waits to more than two months.

In May, the Herald found the number of people using the urgent, more costly, process for a passport had surged from 17 per cent in 2023 to almost a third over a six-week period in April and May this year as people tried to beat the backlog.

About a tenth of those applicants initially applied for the “standard” service but paid to upgrade to “urgent” after concerns that they would not meet their travel deadlines.

On Friday, Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden said the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) was now issuing 90% of passports within two weeks.

An upgrade to the passport processing software in March had caused unexpected delays, she said.