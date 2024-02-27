Labour’s new finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds will go up against Finance Minister Nicola Willis in Parliament’s Question Time for the first time since taking on the role.

Question Time kicks off at 2pm and Edmonds is down to ask a question of Willis. Edmonds’ shift to the finance role was announced last week, after Grant Robertson announced he would be quitting Parliament to become the vice-chancellor at Otago University.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will also face questions from Labour leader Chris Hipkins, the Green Party’s James Shaw and from Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who is likely to focus on the Government’s move to repeal the Māori Health Authority this afternoon.

Health spokeswoman Ayesha Verrall is expected to grill Associate Health Minister Casey Costello about the upcoming repeal of the Smokefree laws.

Straight after question time, Parliament is expected to go into urgency to push through legislation of the Government’s 100 Days programme: including the repeal of Labour’s Smokefree laws and the repeal of the Māori Health Authority.

This morning, Te Pāti Māori said it had written to the Speaker to request an urgent debate on the use of urgency by the Government to push through its reforms.

Ngarewa-Packer said the Government had abused its powers by using urgency so frequently to expedite significant moves on its agenda without the usual public submissions and scrutiny.

That would also happen with the dis-establishment of the Māori Health Authority – which would now be repealed before an urgent Waitangi Tribunal hearing into the issue could happen.

“The Executive has destroyed public, judicial and legislative oversight and participation. Urgency has been used in every sitting week of the 2024 sitting year - it is an abuse of Government’s power.”

Labour’s Ayesha Verrall also said urgency was the wrong tack with the Māori Health Authority and Smokefree legislation: “It’s an extremely bad day for health care in New Zealand.”

Earlier this morning, Luxon defended the move to repeal the Māori Health Authority under urgency despite the controversy, saying National had opposed it from the start and had campaigned on it.

He said it was justified in doing so ahead of a Waitangi Tribunal hearing on the issue, which had been set for Thursday, saying the tribunal could go through its process “but we as a government will also go through our process”.

He said he was still committed to using the funding for the MHA on Māori health initiatives.

“We opposed the MHA from the beginning because we don’t think bureaucracy is the way to deliver improved health outcomes for Māori. We want to make sure the money that is actually spent is actually going to Māori. We have a job to do with respect to improving health outcomes.”

Luxon has also defended the Government’s repeal of Labour’s Smokefree measures, including an age-related ban, restricting the outlets that can sell cigarettes, and reducing nicotine levels, saying they were yet to come into effect and National was restoring the old Smokefree legislation which had been successful in cutting smoking rates.