Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Officials float green bonds, ETS money, or more fuel taxes to fund light rail

By
6 mins to read
Let's Get Wellington Moving artist impression of light rail outside the main Wellington train station in central Wellington. Photo / LGWM

Let's Get Wellington Moving artist impression of light rail outside the main Wellington train station in central Wellington. Photo / LGWM

Transport officials discussing the funding of light rail projects floated using funding mechanisms like green bonds, or revenue from the emissions trading scheme to cover their costs, correspondence reveals.

The paper also shows one transport

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.