Politics

Luxon's first year as leader: Tackling Ardern and her 'career politician' colleagues

12 minutes to read
Audrey Young
Audrey Young

Senior Political Correspondent

With a year to go before the next election and polls suggesting Christopher Luxon could become the next Prime Minister, Audrey Young talks to the National leader about his preparation for the role.

Christopher Luxon’s

