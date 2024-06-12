Protesters surround National MP Maureen Pugh's car in Golden Bay after she was allegedly assaulted.

Protesters surround National MP Maureen Pugh's car in Golden Bay after she was allegedly assaulted.

National MP Maureen Pugh was allegedly assaulted after a Tākaka community board meeting.

Golden Bay Community Board chair Abbie Langford said the incident yesterday afternoon, which allegedly involved a man pushing a placard into Pugh’s chest and others shouting at her, was “a bit scary”.

“We weren’t prepared for the aggression shown towards Maureen.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told reporters today Pugh had been a victim of an “attack” and the matter had been lodged with police.

Golden Bay Community Board deputy chair Grant Knowles said there were about 120 protesters outside the building where the meeting was held, protesting against the coalition Government’s Fast Track Bill.

“As I walked out of the building, there was a lot of shouting and yelling.”

He said after the assault, protesters surrounded Pugh’s car. The man who had allegedly assaulted Pugh stood in front of the car with a sign, “shaking it and really yelling at her quite loudly”.

Protestors surround National MP Maureen Pugh's car in Golden Bay after she was allegedly assaulted.

“I am all for freedom of speech and open dialogue but there is a way of doing it.”

Knowles said the fast-track bill, which is currently before Select Committee, was a contentious issue in his community.

“I think this has actually really upset the community.”

He said the bill could allow for the ability to bypass a current water conservation order on a stream, which took the community 10 years of “hard work” to get.

“This is a very special piece of water. It feeds Te Waikoropupū Springs which is extremely sacred and 10 years of work, and the community are pretty proud of this.”

Langford said there was a “lot of people and a lot of passion” yesterday protesting against the bill, and they were worried the order could be taken away with the “stroke of a pen”.

Knowles said he has been trying to build a good relationship with Pugh and was concerned Tuesday’s incident could impact that.

“There are a lot of issues, and she is our MP, and we are part of her constituency and it’s really important that she can still feel comfortable about coming to Golden Bay to have these conversations.”

The incident is being investigated by police.

In a statement, a National Party spokesperson said Pugh had been “subjected to intimidating behaviour from several protesters”.

“National respects the rights of people to protest and share their views. However, this should always be done lawfully and respectfully.”

Police said they were called to a report of an assault on Commercial St, Tākaka about 3pm on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported and police were looking into the nature of the incident.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.