Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

National leader Christopher Luxon part of poll problem, but no appetite to roll him

Thomas Coughlan
By
5 mins to read
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon delivers a pre-Budget speech in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

ANALYSIS:

National should be doing better.

That’s the verdict from MPs and supporters after a disappointing Newshub-Reid Research poll that showed the party essentially tied with Labour, but without the coalition partners necessary

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics