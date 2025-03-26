MPI staff were previously withdrawn from the office. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has returned to staffing New Zealand First minister Mark Patterson’s office, with previous complaints involving staff now resolved.

It was reported last month that MPI had stopped sending its staff to Patterson’s office after multiple complaints were made “involving staff” in the office, the nature of which was not disclosed. The complaints were not about Patterson, the Rural Communities and Associate Agriculture Minister.

MPI confirmed at the time that the ministry was working with ministerial services, which provides support to ministers, regarding staffing of the office. The decision to pull staff was related to the complaints made.

This week the Herald asked MPI as well as the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), which houses ministerial services, for an update.

A spokesperson for MPI confirmed the ministry now has a staff member in Patterson’s office supporting his work.