Children's Minister Kelvin Davis responding to the findings of the review by Dame Karen Poutasi following the death of Malachi Subecz. Video / Mark Mitchell

Minister of Children Kelvin Davis isn’t shying away from calling out Oranga Tamariki’s continued failure to provide sufficient information about the children in its care to the Independent Children’s Monitor.

Davis and Oranga Tamariki officials appeared before the Social Services and Community select committee this morning, during which Davis reinforced his criticism of how the agency has not lived up to his expectations concerning the sharing of information about the children it cares for.

“I’ve made it clear that I’m not happy, there needs to be better self-monitoring,” Davis told committee members.

“There needs to be better reporting and people are aware of my displeasure.”

The Independent Children’s Monitor assesses the compliance of the three agencies with custody of children – Barnardos, Open Home Foundation and Oranga Tamariki.

According to its website, monitor staff gather information during visits as well as requesting information from the agencies directly.

The monitor’s last report covering the 2021/22 period, published earlier this year, said Oranga Tamariki had custody of almost 99 per cent of the 6398 children in care.

It found Oranga Tamariki was “still not meeting the minimum standards for tamariki in care” and could not provide data to determine whether the health and education needs of children in care were being met.

The report said information on 348 measures was requested from Oranga Tamariki on the children in its custody during the year but the agency could only provide data for 181 measures.

“It remains difficult to measure and understand if Oranga Tamariki is making meaningful change in meeting its regulatory obligations to tamariki and rangatahi in its care,” monitor executive director Arran Jones said.

Speaking at the select committee, Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Nicolette Dickson acknowledged there was an “unacceptable gap” between the agency’s work and the data it could provide about that work.

She used the example that between 90 to 100 per cent of caregiver assessments were being achieved but the agency struggled to show that because of an outdated case management system.

Dickson said one of the solutions was replacing the case management system, for which the agency had developed a business case.

Speaking to the Herald after the committee meeting, Davis repeated his concerns.

“I’ve expressed it to my officials that this can’t go on, they got to improve the way they report and provide information the Independent Children’s Monitor wants,” Davis said.

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani said the minister’s message was “coming through both ears”.

“What the minister is saying [is] he expects us to do more work to get that information out and there’ll be specific information about doctors, teachers, and [the children’s] needs that the Independent Children’s Monitor keeps saying that we need to provide to them and we need to do a better job of that.”

Prior to his warning to officials, Davis welcomed the fact that the number of children in care was at its lowest since 2004 at 4267 as of March 6.

“The sooner the state has no say in the lives of children and families the better and we want to support those whānau to live as warm, caring, loving whānau as soon as possible.”