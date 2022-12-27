Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Michael Wood orders ‘please explain’ over proliferation of potholes

Thomas Coughlan
By
6 mins to read
Transport Minister Michael Wood has ordered officials to explain why there are so many potholes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Transport Minister Michael Wood has ordered officials to explain why there are so many potholes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is taking advantage of the warmer weather to embark on the biggest summer of pothole repair and road maintenance seen in New Zealand, resealing or rebuilding 2400 lane kilometres of state highway -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics