Politics

Meet Kiwi lawyer behind Grounded Kiwis - helping those missing out in MIQ lottery

9 minutes to read
Alexandra Birt is reconnecting with family in Wellington after many goes at the MIQ lottery. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior political correspondent

There is nothing special about Alexandra Birt's experience with MIQ, although she is a walking encyclopedia on it.

Compared with some of the anguishing cases that have been making headlines over the Government's managed isolation

Covid