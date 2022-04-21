Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Matthew Hooton: Government needs to make bold moves to head off rising inflation

6 minutes to read
21 March 2021 | Cheree Kinnear takes to the streets of Auckland city to find out how Kiwis are being affected by the latest increases to inflation. Video / NZ Herald

21 March 2021 | Cheree Kinnear takes to the streets of Auckland city to find out how Kiwis are being affected by the latest increases to inflation. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald

The cost of living is no longer just a social and economic problem. It's now a political crisis for the Ardern Government.

The Beehive blames the crisis on supply-chain disruption from Covid and Ukraine but,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.