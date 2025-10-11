Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Māori ward results: Did your region vote to keep them?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Te Moananui o Kaipara Maori ward councillor Pera Paniora addresses protestors outside a Kaipara Council meeting where it voted to remove the ward in 2024 - the first council to do so under rules that led to this month's referendum. Photo / Michael Craig

Te Moananui o Kaipara Maori ward councillor Pera Paniora addresses protestors outside a Kaipara Council meeting where it voted to remove the ward in 2024 - the first council to do so under rules that led to this month's referendum. Photo / Michael Craig

Fourty two councils have held referendums on Māori wards - and 17 areas have voted to keep them, while 25 have voted to remove.

For more results: Find mayoral and election outcomes with our interactive tool

The 42 councils that held the referendums had previously established

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save