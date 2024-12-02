After being launched in June, the commission’s inquiry had an indicative reporting date of September 16, but that has come and gone. The Herald has been asking for updates since and been told the inquiry was ongoing.
Public Service Minister Nicola Willis told the Herald on Monday she was happy with the pace of work, saying the commission needs to have confidence in its findings and that they will “live through the scrutiny of a significant amount of public challenge”.
Appearing before a select committee in Parliament, Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche said the inquiry was “nearing completion” and, subject to final review, it was hoped a report would be released in the next few weeks.
A number of public agencies looked into concerns, including Statistics NZ, the Electoral Commission, Police, the Privacy Commissioner and the Public Service Commission.
Following direction from the Prime Minister and Public Services Minister, the Public Service Commission launched an inquiry in June led by Michael Heron KC and Pania Gray.
The Public Service Commission’s inquiry was intended to look at what safeguards government agencies had in place to ensure the appropriate use of personal information by third parties, what information was shared, what concerns were raised with the agencies prior to media reporting and what was done in relation to those concerns.
Agencies in the scope of the inquiry included Statistics NZ, the Ministry of Health, Health NZ, Te Puni Kōkiri, Oranga Tamariki, the Ministry of Social Development. The third party providers within scope included the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust and Manurewa Marae Trust Board.
Speaking to the Herald after Roche’s comments, Willis said she was happy with the inquiry’s speed as it was important the commission “ensure that it has a full natural justice process so that its finding can be held up robustly”. She said government agencies had been “co-operative”.
Willis said she would have loved to have seen the report come out earlier, but it was more important for the commission to be right than early.
“It’s been my expectation that the commission conduct its work as efficiently and effectively as possible, but also that it be thorough,” she said.
“When these issues go to public trust and confidence, they need to have utmost confidence in their findings and conclusions, and they need to live through the scrutiny of a significant amount of public challenge.”
Stats NZ’s inquiry has been looking into the management and handling of Census forms and the data contained within them.
The agency had last year partnered with the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency to lift low census responses from Māori. Collection operations were then led by Whānau Ora’s Te Pae Herenga o Tāmaki collective, of which Manurewa Marae is a part of, Stats NZ said.
It was initially expected that the investigation would be concluded “no later than” the end of July, but in an update on its website last month, Stats NZ said this timeline had been extended to an unconfirmed date.
“The investigation team is now working through the natural justice process which allows those who have been interviewed to check the facts documented in the report.”
It said its report would be released alongside the Public Service Commission inquiry.
The Herald contacted Te Pāti Māori for comment on Monday, including about whether it was involved in the natural justice process and if any adverse findings had been presented to it. It didn’t provide a response by publication time.