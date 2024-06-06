Act leader David Seymour. Photo / Michael Craig�

Act leader David Seymour says Government agencies need to get to the bottom of the allegations surrounding Te Pāti Māori as fast as possible to determine whether wrongdoing has occurred - or the party has been “unfairly maligned”.

The allegations relate to the alleged misuse of Census data and Covid-19 vaccination information at Manurewa Marae, which was headed at the time by Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp, for Te Pāti Māori’s election campaign.

Te Pāti Māori called the claims “baseless and simply untrue” and that they welcomed an investigation.

In his first full statement since the allegations aired, Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said the “recent attacks on Te Pāti Māori and its MPs” were part of “a continuing narrative of attack on all matters Māori.

“If we could respond to baseless innuendo we would,” he said.

“If there is any evidence, then show us so we have a reason to engage in a conversation.”

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere called the allegations "baseless innuendo". Photo / Mike Scott

Several government agencies are now involved, including Stats NZ which has launched an independent investigation into the Census allegations and alerted the Privacy Commissioner.

Police said they were also looking into the matter.

On the allegations relating to the immunisation data, Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora said it was seeking assurances from providers that they have complied with their obligations around the privacy of individuals.

Seymour said the allegations were “extremely serious” and trust in the electoral system and confidential collection of personal information was paramount.

“Agencies are currently establishing the facts. Either serious wrongdoing has occurred, or a political party has been unfairly maligned,” he said.

“Either way, agencies must get to the bottom of what has occurred as quickly as possible, or the Government will need to consider alternative options for establishing the facts and whether wrongdoing has taken place.”

Act leader David Seymour is hoping there is a speedy resolution to matters around Te Pāti Māori. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said today the Government was getting advice on whether the allegations required further action - and what the options were.

“There are now several government agencies conducting separate lines of inquiry into these matters,” she said.

“We are considering whether any further action may be needed and are taking advice on our options.”

Tamihere, the party’s president, also provided the initial response he had given to the Sunday Star-Times, who first reported the allegations, about Census collection.

In that, he had denied any misuse of the data collected at the marae, saying as part of its contract it had to destroy all hard copies of the information and erase data.

“I have interviewed both kaimahi involved at the marae that loaded and handled all data, along with our senior data analyst in contract performance. I am satisfied that your allegations will require hard evidence rather than speculation and invite you to supply your evidence.”