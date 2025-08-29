Advertisement
Luxon must condemn Iran’s terrorist agency – Matthew Hooton

Matthew Hooton
It follows Luxon saying Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu has "lost the plot". Video / Mark Mitchell
Opinion by Matthew Hooton
Matthew Hooton has more than 30 years’ experience in political and corporate strategy, including the National and Act parties.
THE FACTS

  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza but has been cautious about Iran.
  • Australia expelled Iran’s ambassador after linking the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.
  • Luxon must now decide whether to also designate the IRGC as a terrorist organisation

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was quick and fulsome in condemning his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu over occupying Gaza City.

Luxon said Israel’s actions were “utterly appalling” and that Netanyahu had “lost the plot”.

That outburst won Luxon a moment of Dame Jacinda Ardern-like international fame.

But the

Save